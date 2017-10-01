  

Welcome

Submit an entry for your chance to win an opening performance spot at the 98.7 Kiss 20th Anniversary Show with Cupid, 112, and Blackstreet Friday January 27th at the Boutwell Auditorium.

  • Must be an individual or group with no more than 5 members
  • Must perform from a track NO expections (No Bands)
  • Winner receives Opportunity to perform for 5 minutes, 1 guest pass for backstage, 1 pair of concert tickets
  Submission Period Voting Period
1/10/2017 1:25 PM CT to
1/16/2017 11:59 PM CT
1/17/2017 12:01 AM CT to
1/23/2017 11:59 PM CT